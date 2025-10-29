GWN Securities Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF $FLOT

GWN Securities Inc. cut its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,580 shares during the quarter. GWN Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 269.5% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 242.6% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of BATS:FLOT opened at $51.06 on Wednesday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.75 and a 52-week high of $51.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.97 and a 200 day moving average of $50.92.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

