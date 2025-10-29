Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Buys 9,300 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. $IBKR

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 312.9% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 23.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on IBKR. Barclays set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Piper Sandler set a $80.00 target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.08.

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Down 1.2%

IBKR opened at $68.65 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.98. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.82 and a 1-year high of $73.35. The company has a market cap of $116.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.22.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jill Bright bought 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $65.95 per share, for a total transaction of $26,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 10,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,548.80. This trade represents a 4.04% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 17,058 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.78, for a total transaction of $1,122,075.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 28,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,850.42. This represents a 37.62% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 1,195,797 shares of company stock worth $76,606,240 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

