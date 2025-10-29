Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Sells 2,650 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company $BDX

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,079 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,650 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,002,802 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,414,322,000 after buying an additional 1,259,750 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.7% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,575,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,880,510,000 after buying an additional 448,644 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 10.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,843,856 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,567,654,000 after buying an additional 667,957 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 7.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,420,887 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,012,649,000 after buying an additional 312,124 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 0.4% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,365,509 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $577,420,000 after buying an additional 12,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BDX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target (up previously from $185.00) on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $211.00 price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.40.

BDX opened at $184.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $52.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $189.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $163.33 and a 12 month high of $251.99.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.51%. On average, equities analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 917 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total value of $171,937.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 22,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,167,375. The trade was a 3.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 1,895 shares of company stock valued at $358,995 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

