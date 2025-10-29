Accenture PLC $ACN Shares Sold by SYM FINANCIAL Corp

SYM FINANCIAL Corp cut its stake in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 711 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 693 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Accenture were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACN. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,438 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,486,000 after buying an additional 4,905 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 10.2% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 9.5% in the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.4% in the first quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 54,336 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,955,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in shares of Accenture by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,608 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ACN shares. BNP Paribas Exane cut their target price on Accenture from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 26th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Accenture to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $372.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.48.

Accenture Price Performance

ACN opened at $253.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $247.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $276.83. The firm has a market cap of $166.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.28. Accenture PLC has a fifty-two week low of $229.40 and a fifty-two week high of $398.35.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The information technology services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.34 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 11.02%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.190-13.570 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 53.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.57, for a total value of $2,246,130.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 23,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,868,888.12. This trade represents a 27.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Manish Sharma sold 6,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $1,725,569.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,860 shares in the company, valued at $465,018.60. The trade was a 78.77% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 18,402 shares of company stock valued at $4,595,374 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.