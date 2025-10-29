Pimco Total Return ETF $BOND is Northwest Financial Advisors’ 6th Largest Position

Northwest Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 30.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,007 shares during the period. Pimco Total Return ETF makes up 3.3% of Northwest Financial Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Northwest Financial Advisors’ holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $2,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 54.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,376,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $219,744,000 after purchasing an additional 833,391 shares during the last quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the second quarter valued at $40,768,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,154,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $384,194,000 after purchasing an additional 415,209 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 102.6% during the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 764,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,692,000 after purchasing an additional 387,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 155.5% during the first quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 610,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,490,000 after purchasing an additional 371,786 shares during the last quarter.

BOND opened at $94.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.27. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1 year low of $88.95 and a 1 year high of $94.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.92.

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

