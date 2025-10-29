Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $4.12 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF $VEU

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. reduced its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,572 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $4,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VEU. Mengis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,053,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,889,000 after acquiring an additional 68,519 shares during the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mullooly Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at about $502,435,000.

Shares of VEU opened at $73.49 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.65 and a fifty-two week high of $73.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.14 and its 200-day moving average is $67.51.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

