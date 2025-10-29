GE Vernova Inc. $GEV Shares Bought by Wealth Management Associates Inc.

Wealth Management Associates Inc. raised its holdings in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 22.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Wealth Management Associates Inc.’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in GE Vernova in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in GE Vernova by 115.2% in the 1st quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in GE Vernova in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in GE Vernova in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000.

GE Vernova Stock Performance

GEV stock opened at $570.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $154.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $609.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $536.09. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.25 and a 52 week high of $677.29.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $9.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 4.52%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 20th. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on GEV shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $475.00 price objective on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Melius Research set a $740.00 price objective on shares of GE Vernova and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $677.00 to $660.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Guggenheim lowered shares of GE Vernova from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $690.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $607.07.

Insider Activity at GE Vernova

In related news, CFO Kenneth Scott Parks sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $2,046,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 7,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,705,800. This trade represents a 30.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

GE Vernova Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

