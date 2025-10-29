Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Decreases Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF $SCHG

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lowered its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 205,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252,725 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ehrlich Financial Group increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ehrlich Financial Group now owns 16,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 20,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 66,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $33.50 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $21.37 and a 52 week high of $33.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.25. The company has a market cap of $53.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.15.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

