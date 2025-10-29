Human Investing LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF $VXUS

Human Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of Human Investing LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $2,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VXUS. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 211.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 109,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,435,000 after acquiring an additional 74,085 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1,655.4% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 7,201 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 114.4% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 8,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 4,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $313,000.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VXUS stock opened at $75.51 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $54.98 and a 52-week high of $75.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.36.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.3597 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 19th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

