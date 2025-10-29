Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated $PEG Shares Sold by Wealth Management Associates Inc.

Wealth Management Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 591 shares during the quarter. Public Service Enterprise Group comprises about 0.8% of Wealth Management Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Wealth Management Associates Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,761,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,247,586,000 after buying an additional 2,986,646 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter valued at $95,076,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth $68,317,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 20.2% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,803,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $395,354,000 after purchasing an additional 806,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 58.4% during the first quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,312,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,002,000 after purchasing an additional 483,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEG opened at $81.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.42. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $74.67 and a twelve month high of $95.22.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 17.78%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.940-4.060 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 6th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Thursday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.21.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

