Winebrenner Capital Management LLC Has $714,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

Winebrenner Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Winebrenner Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Kiker Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Berkshire Money Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $187.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $185.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.31. The company has a market cap of $149.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $150.43 and a 1 year high of $188.85.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

