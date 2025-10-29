The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc $PNC Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,630,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 68,865 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.41% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $303,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 47,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,099,000 after acquiring an additional 7,047 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth about $354,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 76,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,528,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth about $818,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PNC shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price (up previously from $235.00) on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $224.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Piper Sandler raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $211.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Bank of America increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $186.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.47.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 1.0%

PNC opened at $183.09 on Wednesday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a one year low of $145.12 and a one year high of $216.26. The company has a market cap of $72.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.45.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.30. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 19.30%.The business had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 14th will be issued a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 14th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.93%.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.97, for a total value of $201,927.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 27,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,110,824.95. This represents a 3.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Articles

