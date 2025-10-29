Biltmore Family Office LLC Invests $31,000 in Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 71 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 21.8% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. K2 Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. K2 Financial Inc. now owns 5,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $502.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $203.80 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $474.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $438.84. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $316.14 and a 1-year high of $503.74.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

