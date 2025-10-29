FSA Advisors Inc. Acquires 963 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF $IWY

FSA Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 48.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,967 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. FSA Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWY. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Instrumental Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Instrumental Wealth LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SMART Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. SMART Wealth LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of IWY opened at $286.47 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $269.09 and its 200 day moving average is $247.77. The company has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $180.65 and a 12-month high of $287.44.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

