Auto Owners Insurance Co Sells 1,427,450 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW

Auto Owners Insurance Co lessened its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 99.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,427,450 shares during the quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter worth $25,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 90.9% in the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $245.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $214.66 and a 1-year high of $279.13. The company has a market capitalization of $71.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $258.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $252.20.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 93.26% and a net margin of 19.05%.The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.91 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.400-10.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.61 per share. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 62.46%.

In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.08, for a total transaction of $1,803,074.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 10,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,734,035.12. This trade represents a 39.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ITW. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $298.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird set a $265.00 price objective on Illinois Tool Works in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $258.00 price target on Illinois Tool Works in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $254.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $262.00.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

