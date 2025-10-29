iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH Shares Sold by Biltmore Family Office LLC

Biltmore Family Office LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 920 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 114,080,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,656,620,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403,689 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,401,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,466,054,000 after acquiring an additional 7,414,265 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 37,597,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998,826 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,572,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,143,792,000 after purchasing an additional 516,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,885,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602,288 shares in the last quarter. 14.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IJH opened at $65.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $50.15 and a 1-year high of $68.33.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

