HCA Healthcare, Inc. $HCA Shares Bought by Markel Group Inc.

Markel Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,963 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,962 shares during the period. Markel Group Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $26,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Chung Wu Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare Stock Down 0.3%

NYSE HCA opened at $466.34 on Wednesday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $289.98 and a 52-week high of $469.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $417.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $384.15. The firm has a market cap of $109.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by $1.32. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 792.25% and a net margin of 8.53%.The firm had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 27.000-28.000 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HCA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $470.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research lowered HCA Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $449.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $473.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 3,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.84, for a total value of $1,606,670.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 31,503 shares in the company, valued at $13,194,716.52. This trade represents a 10.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Further Reading

