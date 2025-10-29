Bull Oak Capital LLC Has $8.90 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG

Bull Oak Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,215 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 4.1% of Bull Oak Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Bull Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,960,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,759,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643,842 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 99.4% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 31,074,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,308,000 after purchasing an additional 15,489,573 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,394,006,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,237,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,806,000 after purchasing an additional 773,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 11.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,884,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,308 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.3%

SPLG stock opened at $80.82 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $56.67 and a 52 week high of $81.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.89.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.