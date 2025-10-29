Milestone Asset Management Group LLC Grows Holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF $DFAU

Milestone Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,778 shares during the period. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Milestone Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Milestone Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. now owns 10,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Bay Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 72,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

DFAU opened at $47.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.34 and a 200-day moving average of $42.53. The company has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 1.00. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $33.06 and a 1-year high of $47.11.

About Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

