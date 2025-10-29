Ferguson Shapiro LLC Has $6.63 Million Holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF $MOAT

Ferguson Shapiro LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,636 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the quarter. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF makes up 2.2% of Ferguson Shapiro LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Ferguson Shapiro LLC owned about 0.05% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $6,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MOAT. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $528,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 29.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co increased its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 193,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,041,000 after purchasing an additional 5,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swmg LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 26.3% in the first quarter. Swmg LLC now owns 6,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MOAT stock opened at $101.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.40. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.43 and a fifty-two week high of $99.41.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

