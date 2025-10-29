Milestone Asset Management Group LLC Sells 332 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF $OEF

Milestone Asset Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 21.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. Milestone Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $365,000. Michels Family Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Michels Family Financial LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $7,688,000. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 805,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,248,000 after purchasing an additional 4,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Alliance LLC. bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $227,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF stock opened at $346.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $329.22 and its 200 day moving average is $305.87. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $232.57 and a 1 year high of $347.91.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

