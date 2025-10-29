Milestone Asset Management Group LLC Buys 522 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA

Milestone Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Milestone Asset Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Milestone Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. MBA Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Kingsman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Kingsman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 12,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $89.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.58. The firm has a market cap of $152.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $66.95 and a 1 year high of $87.36.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

