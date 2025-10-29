Darling Ingredients Inc. $DAR Shares Sold by Lightrock Netherlands B.V.

Lightrock Netherlands B.V. trimmed its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 291,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,000 shares during the quarter. Darling Ingredients comprises 2.6% of Lightrock Netherlands B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Lightrock Netherlands B.V.’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $11,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,618,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 32,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 7,741 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,164,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 582,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,106,000 after purchasing an additional 20,515 shares during the period. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Darling Ingredients Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DAR opened at $33.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.47, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.22. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $43.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 2.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DAR shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Darling Ingredients from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Baird R W lowered Darling Ingredients from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Darling Ingredients

Insider Transactions at Darling Ingredients

In other Darling Ingredients news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.92, for a total transaction of $1,082,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 781,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,162,032.04. This trade represents a 4.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

About Darling Ingredients

(Free Report)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.