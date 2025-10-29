626 Financial LLC Invests $227,000 in Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

626 Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of HWM opened at $201.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $186.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.31. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.83 and a 52-week high of $205.29. The company has a market cap of $81.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.79, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.45.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 28.17% and a net margin of 18.09%.The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Howmet Aerospace has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.910 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.560-3.640 EPS. Analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is presently 14.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HWM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 price target (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Vertical Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.92.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

