Waterfront Wealth Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF $AVEM

Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the quarter. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $3,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 290,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,485,000 after purchasing an additional 20,996 shares in the last quarter. Stone Summit Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stone Summit Wealth LLC now owns 34,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $426,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 6,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XY Planning Network Inc. lifted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter. XY Planning Network Inc. now owns 7,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares in the last quarter.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

AVEM stock opened at $78.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.05. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $52.52 and a one year high of $78.08.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.