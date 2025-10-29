Bristlecone Advisors LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,144 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 1.0% of Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $11,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 9,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 15.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. First County Bank CT boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Financial Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Northstar Financial Companies Inc. now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

VTI stock opened at $337.95 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $236.42 and a 52-week high of $338.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $325.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $305.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $563.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

