Arcadia Wealth Management Inc. Has $2.53 Million Position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF $AVEM

Arcadia Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,867 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Arcadia Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Arcadia Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVEM. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 213.4% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. South Plains Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

AVEM stock opened at $78.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.36 and its 200-day moving average is $69.05. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $52.52 and a 1 year high of $78.08.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

