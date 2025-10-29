Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI Shares Purchased by Arcadia Wealth Management Inc.

Arcadia Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 1.1% of Arcadia Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Arcadia Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 165.7% in the second quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, HFM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $337.95 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $236.42 and a one year high of $338.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $325.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $305.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $563.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

