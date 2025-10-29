WNY Asset Management LLC Purchases 6,028 Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. $COKE

WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) by 899.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,698 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,028 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1,071.4% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 905.0% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 905.0% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on COKE. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola Consolidated currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Price Performance

NASDAQ COKE opened at $128.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.70. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.21 and a 12-month high of $146.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $120.90 and its 200-day moving average is $125.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 24th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s payout ratio is presently 14.93%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

