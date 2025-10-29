WNY Asset Management LLC Buys 4,449 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF $ESGU

WNY Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 90.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,363 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,449 shares during the quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ESGU. TIAA Trust National Association raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,840,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,052,000 after acquiring an additional 273,430 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,892,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,539,000 after acquiring an additional 238,134 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,824,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,993,000 after acquiring an additional 233,643 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,173,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,992,000 after acquiring an additional 171,405 shares during the period. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 2,400,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,658,000 after acquiring an additional 88,833 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $150.34 on Wednesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $105.18 and a 12-month high of $150.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $144.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.37. The firm has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.3655 per share. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

