Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG Shares Sold by Pettee Investors Inc.

Pettee Investors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 1.9% of Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 7.5% during the second quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 25,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.9% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.3% during the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 351,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,011,000 after acquiring an additional 4,492 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 5.0% during the second quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 24,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 26.5% during the second quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 3,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 40,119 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total transaction of $6,309,515.13. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 319,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,228,106.25. The trade was a 11.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 11,638 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total transaction of $1,830,308.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 52,642 shares in the company, valued at $8,279,007.34. This trade represents a 18.11% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 149,763 shares of company stock worth $23,421,279. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 20th. BNP Paribas reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $177.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PG

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of PG stock opened at $151.54 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.22. Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $146.96 and a 52 week high of $180.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $354.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.36.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.09. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 32.63%. The business had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.100 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 24th will be paid a $1.0568 dividend. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 24th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.75%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.