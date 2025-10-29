Bank of Jackson Hole Trust Grows Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Bank of Jackson Hole Trust grew its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,962 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 0.9% of Bank of Jackson Hole Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% in the second quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the second quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 11.2% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% during the second quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total value of $10,041,108.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 178,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,652,491.53. The trade was a 24.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

NYSE:JNJ opened at $186.94 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $140.68 and a 52 week high of $194.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $450.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $182.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 27.26%.The company had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 50.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley set a $190.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $209.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $213.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.05.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

