Bank of Jackson Hole Trust Raises Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

Bank of Jackson Hole Trust lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 28,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,062,000 after buying an additional 4,381 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 11,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,562,000 after buying an additional 4,098 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 2,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 173.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 7,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,610,000 after buying an additional 4,735 shares in the last quarter.

IWM opened at $248.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $70.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.24. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $171.73 and a 1-year high of $252.77.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

