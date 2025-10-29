Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM Shares Sold by Motco

Motco decreased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.9% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,339,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $214,442,000 after purchasing an additional 11,693 shares during the period. Powers Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.1% during the second quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 236,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,566,000 after acquiring an additional 21,648 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 452.2% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 47,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,873,000 after acquiring an additional 38,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Holdings Inc. raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 66.1% during the second quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 3,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 1.1%

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $301.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.28. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 12 month low of $134.25 and a 12 month high of $311.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $32.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.89 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 43.72%.The business’s revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be given a $0.8348 dividend. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 11th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 18th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday. Finally, Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.67.

Read Our Latest Report on TSM

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.