Motco Grows Holdings in iShares Gold Trust $IAU

Motco grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $4,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Diversified Enterprises LLC grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Red Mountain Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Red Mountain Financial LLC now owns 46,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,888,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 4,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $74.59 on Wednesday. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $48.29 and a 52-week high of $82.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.27 and a 200-day moving average of $65.75.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

