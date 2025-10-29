ELCO Management Co. LLC Acquires 2,508 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. $EPD

ELCO Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 57,351 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners comprises 0.9% of ELCO Management Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 5.0% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 41,326,613 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,410,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967,188 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.3% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 11,003,573 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $375,662,000 after purchasing an additional 457,045 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.5% in the second quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 5,515,066 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $171,022,000 after purchasing an additional 81,135 shares during the period. Hamlin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.8% in the second quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 4,995,047 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $154,896,000 after purchasing an additional 89,987 shares during the period. Finally, BROOKFIELD Corp ON lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.8% in the first quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 4,698,769 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $160,416,000 after purchasing an additional 128,545 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $31.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.64. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $27.77 and a 1-year high of $34.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The business had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 81.04%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Mizuho set a $38.00 target price on Enterprise Products Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.82.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

