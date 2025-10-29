ELCO Management Co. LLC Increases Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF $SCHB

ELCO Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 20.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,356 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,966 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for 1.8% of ELCO Management Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $3,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHB. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 310.6% during the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $26.46 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.90. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $18.52 and a 52 week high of $26.54. The stock has a market cap of $38.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.02.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.