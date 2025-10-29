First National Trust Co Lowers Stake in AT&T Inc. $T

First National Trust Co cut its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,532 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,554 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 217.3% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 412.1% in the second quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hager Investment Management Services LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 182.1% in the first quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Trading Up 0.7%

NYSE T opened at $25.71 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.75. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.38 and a 52 week high of $29.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $183.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.42.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. AT&T had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $30.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 36.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Scotiabank set a $30.25 price target on shares of AT&T and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

