Howard Capital Management Inc. Acquires 677 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 19.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $2,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SNPS. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Synopsys during the first quarter valued at approximately $341,480,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its position in Synopsys by 38.3% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 2,432,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,043,518,000 after acquiring an additional 673,837 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Synopsys during the first quarter valued at approximately $240,491,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Synopsys by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,829,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,359,747,000 after acquiring an additional 346,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Synopsys by 22.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,725,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $739,857,000 after acquiring an additional 313,218 shares during the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 9,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.90, for a total value of $4,945,385.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 20,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,278,468. This trade represents a 32.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $609.77, for a total value of $2,228,709.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 15,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,339,847.09. The trade was a 19.27% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,894 shares of company stock worth $16,760,783. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

SNPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Synopsys from $630.00 to $550.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $535.00 target price (down previously from $670.00) on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Synopsys from $660.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Synopsys from $685.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $569.67.

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $456.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.62. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $365.74 and a 52-week high of $651.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $503.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $514.27.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The semiconductor company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by ($1.45). Synopsys had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 31.04%.The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Synopsys has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.760-12.800 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.760-2.80 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

