Zhang Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust $MDY

Zhang Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.6% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8.1% in the first quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,200,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1,275.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 18.4% in the first quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $599.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $596.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $570.00. The stock has a market cap of $23.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.06. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $458.82 and a fifty-two week high of $624.13.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.