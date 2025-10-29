Howard Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 29.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,979 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 670 shares during the quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 491 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 927 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 4,652 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 803 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Somerville Kurt F grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% in the second quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 1,605 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $558.18 on Wednesday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $385.46 and a twelve month high of $610.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $506.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $455.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $210.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.50 by $0.29. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 15.02%.The company had revenue of $11.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.600-22.860 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TMO shares. Scotiabank raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $590.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $612.00 to $654.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $594.65.

In other news, CAO Joseph R. Holmes sold 385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.63, for a total value of $189,662.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,142,408.97. This represents a 14.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 17,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.54, for a total transaction of $9,809,828.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 113,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,247,057.48. The trade was a 13.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 54,420 shares of company stock worth $28,134,684 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

