New York Life Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Chubb Limited $CB

New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $14,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CB. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Chubb by 9.1% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC increased its position in Chubb by 6.9% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chubb stock opened at $275.39 on Wednesday. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $252.16 and a 1 year high of $306.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $277.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.81. The company has a market cap of $109.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.51 by $1.98. Chubb had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $14.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 16.19%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Chubb from $320.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Chubb from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $326.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $321.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.58.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

