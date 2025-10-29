New York Life Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc. $WELL

New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $14,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 4.7% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 23.3% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 5.6% in the second quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Welltower by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Welltower by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WELL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Welltower from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $175.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. National Bankshares set a $246.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Welltower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.43.

WELL stock opened at $180.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $120.42 billion, a PE ratio of 124.17, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $170.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.97. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $123.11 and a one year high of $189.53.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. Welltower had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Welltower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.240-5.300 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 11th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. Welltower’s payout ratio is 167.23%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

