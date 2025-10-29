IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Buys 4,860 Shares of Datadog, Inc. $DDOG

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,860 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Datadog were worth $1,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 149.0% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 38,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after purchasing an additional 22,818 shares during the period. LBP AM SA increased its position in shares of Datadog by 40.2% in the first quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 419,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,649,000 after acquiring an additional 120,343 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Datadog by 24.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 787,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,112,000 after purchasing an additional 156,152 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Datadog by 178.6% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 91,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,032,000 after purchasing an additional 58,369 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in Datadog during the first quarter worth about $15,526,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

In related news, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 575,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.96, for a total value of $73,111,566.48. Following the transaction, the director owned 219,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,909,743.76. This trade represents a 72.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 63,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.02, for a total transaction of $10,551,213.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 533,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,014,737.16. The trade was a 10.70% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 1,491,232 shares of company stock worth $202,944,249 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DDOG shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Datadog from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Datadog from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $165.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Twenty-six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.97.

Datadog Stock Performance

Shares of DDOG opened at $157.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 449.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 61.67 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.71. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.63 and a 12 month high of $170.08.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. Datadog had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $826.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $791.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Datadog has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.440-0.460 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.800-1.830 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Datadog Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Featured Articles

