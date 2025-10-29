Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Raises Stake in Cigna Group $CI

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 20.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,104 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Cigna Group were worth $18,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna Group during the first quarter valued at $28,000. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna Group during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna Group during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna Group during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Cigna Group by 360.0% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 92 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. 86.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CI. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $365.00 target price on shares of Cigna Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Cigna Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cigna Group from $354.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cigna Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.89.

In other Cigna Group news, insider Nicole S. Jones sold 28,526 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $8,557,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 25,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,694,400. This represents a 52.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 5,368 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,610,400.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 51,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,354,600. The trade was a 9.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CI opened at $309.10 on Wednesday. Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $256.89 and a 1-year high of $350.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $299.57 and a 200 day moving average of $307.33. The firm has a market cap of $82.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The health services provider reported $7.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $67.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.61 billion. Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.72 earnings per share. Cigna Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 29.600- EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cigna Group will post 29.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.97%.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

