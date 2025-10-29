Rossby Financial LCC Sells 15,666 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $BIL

Rossby Financial LCC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 83.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,666 shares during the quarter. Rossby Financial LCC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 48.6% in the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the second quarter valued at about $725,000. Brookwood Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 10.0% in the second quarter. Brookwood Investment Group LLC now owns 26,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,304,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,617,000 after buying an additional 65,140 shares during the period.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Price Performance

Shares of BIL stock opened at $91.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.62 and a 200-day moving average of $91.60. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1-year low of $91.29 and a 1-year high of $91.80.

About SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

