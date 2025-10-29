GWN Securities Inc. Sells 46,577 Shares of Aflac Incorporated $AFL

GWN Securities Inc. lessened its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 83.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 46,577 shares during the quarter. GWN Securities Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 140,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,857,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 2,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 19,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 13,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 2,372,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,187,000 after acquiring an additional 385,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on AFL shares. Piper Sandler set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Aflac and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Aflac from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Aflac and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $102.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Aflac in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.45.

In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.57, for a total value of $102,570.00. Following the sale, the director owned 25,105 shares in the company, valued at $2,575,019.85. This represents a 3.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $106.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $96.95 and a 12-month high of $115.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.62.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter. Aflac had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 15.08%. Analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.61%.

Aflac announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, August 12th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

