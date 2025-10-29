GWN Securities Inc. Has $560,000 Stock Holdings in Medtronic PLC $MDT

GWN Securities Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 65.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,376 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 12,203 shares during the quarter. GWN Securities Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,912,055 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $619,460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809,450 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,481,028 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,391,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461,221 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,059,135 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $903,915,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017,849 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at $260,649,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 220.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,412,115 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $216,753,000 after buying an additional 1,660,357 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price objective on Medtronic from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Medtronic from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. William Blair upgraded Medtronic to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Medtronic from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.82.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of MDT opened at $93.33 on Wednesday. Medtronic PLC has a 12-month low of $79.29 and a 12-month high of $99.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $119.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.78.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 13.63%.The business had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-5.660 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.24%.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 8,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total value of $788,045.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 35,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,261,621.70. This represents a 19.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William R. Jellison bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $92.37 per share, with a total value of $230,925.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,850. This represents a 100.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

