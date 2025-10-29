Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Has $8.80 Million Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTEB

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 65.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,461 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,904 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises about 1.2% of Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $8,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 56.8% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000.

VTEB stock opened at $50.56 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.87 and a 200-day moving average of $49.17. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.02 and a fifty-two week high of $51.09.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

