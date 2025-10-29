Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Grows Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,393 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,450,000 after buying an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,011,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 143,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,005,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $120.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $89.22 and a 1-year high of $128.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.22.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.